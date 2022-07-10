Jersey firefighters tackle blaze at block of flats
Firefighters have tackled a blaze which damaged at least two flats on Jersey.
Jersey Fire and Rescue Service was called to a block of flats on Springfield, St Helier at about 21:00 BST on Saturday.
The fire, which was believed to have been started by "smoking materials", was beginning to spread to the floors below, but was "quickly brought under control", a service spokesman said.
He added that there had been no reports of injuries.
