Chief Minister lists key priorities for first 100 days
- Published
The future Chief Minister has addressed her key priorities for her first 100 days in office.
Kristina Moore was voted in as the next Chief Minister on Tuesday, making her the first female politician to take on the job.
She posted on social media a list of names she would put forward to fill roles in her cabinet on Wednesday, if approved by the Assembly.
A top priority was to review the plans for the island's new hospital.
In the previous assembly, Deputy Kristina Moore led a scrutiny panel which criticised the way it had been drawn up.
"We found that the site selection process was flawed, we found that the outline business case did not properly justify either the size or scale of the hospital and they haven't yet worked out how much it's going to cost to run either," she said.
In her 18 points of priorities, one was to undertake a review of how the States can help islanders struggling with the cost of living.
It included turning old office buildings into housing and introducing a "mini budget" to the States in September.
"One of the effects of rising prices is that actually the GST revenue is also rising as the prices do, so we do have some additional money available and it needs to be redistributed in a targeted fashion so it can best effect change and the systems for people," she said.
Her cabinet of Ministers will be confirmed on Tuesday when her 100-day countdown of priorities will begin and then end on 20 October 2022.
