Jersey General Hospital reorganises wards to get more beds
The Jersey General Hospital has relocated its medical day care unit (MDU) temporarily due to its need for more inpatient beds.
Its space has been re-allocated to care for patients medically fit for discharge, but unable to be relocated for ongoing care outside the hospital.
MDU services have been relocated to the physiotherapy department.
Health bosses said work on a more permanent location for the MDU should be completed by the autumn.
