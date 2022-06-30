Jersey bids farewell to outgoing lieutenant governor
Jersey's outgoing lieutenant governor has called on the new government to care more for its younger generation.
Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Dalton addressed them in a meeting on Thursday to recognise his work for the island since 2017.
Servicemen and women formed a guard of honour afterwards to bid farewell to Sir Stephen in the Royal Square.
States members thanked Sir Stephen for his work acting as the Queen's representative over his five-year term.
In the meeting, he said the government needed to help young islanders "be ready for the stress and strains of life in the 21st century".
"A new and integrated emotional wellbeing programme is needed, really needed. It needs to build on the good ideas of some schools," he said.
"I do feel strongly that more can and should be done to help the next generation be prepared for the emotional pressures that they will meet in the real fast lane that is life."
Sir Stephen thanked government members and asked them to "take the people with them" when making important decisions for the island.
He said: "To be a functioning democracy relies on the people the voters understanding why their representatives have made this law or that policy, so that they can understand the rationale and not be left wondering why.
"Change does not come easy to people, especially to people who have a comfortable life and see no need to change."
Sir Stephen's successor, Vice Adm Jerry Kyd, is due to assume office in October 2022.
