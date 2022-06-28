Jersey's Howard Davis Hall restored and officially opened
A project to restore a former billiards hall in Jersey has been completed.
Howard Davis Hall was officially opened by the island's lieutenant governor in a private ceremony on Tuesday.
The building and Howard Davis Park were gifted to the people of Jersey by TB Davis in 1939 in memory of his son, who died at the Battle of the Somme in 1916.
The Grade I listed building was restored using money from the States' Fiscal Stimulus Fund.
Howard Davis Hall was originally part of a larger property called La Plaisance, which included gardens that now form Howard Davis Park.
The hall was a billiard room with adjoining ladies' viewing gallery with a private salon.
These rooms have now all been restored and decorated with their original purpose in mind.
A public open day is planned for later this summer.
