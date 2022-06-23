Jersey Election 2022: Chief minister loses seat
For the first time in Jersey's history a sitting chief minister has lost their seat at an election.
Senator John Le Fondre stood for the Jersey Alliance party and finished sixth in the poll for four seats in the constituency of St John, St Lawrence and Trinity.
He was first elected into the States in December 2005, and was voted in as Chief Minister in 2018.
Mr Le Fondre said he was proud of his leadership during his time in power.
"It's been a huge privilege to serve the island," he said.
"We've brought the island through [the past four years] and left it in a good space in terms of protecting lives and the economy, we've done things that will diversify and grow the economy, we have done things to improve peoples income situations where they are more vulnerable or on income support.
"We have gone through one very difficult set of years in terms of their term of office... I think it's the first time an emergency council has ever had to meet when there is emergency happening."
Mr Le Fondre will remain in his position as Chief Minister until 10 July 2022.
Political analysis by BBC Jersey political reporter Freddie Miller
It's been a night full of significant moments.
Eleven sitting States Members have lost their seats. Most notably, they include John Le Fondre, the Chief Minister.
His Jersey Alliance colleagues Gregory Guida (Home Affairs Minister), Lindsay Ash (Assistant Treasury Minister), Rowland Huelin (Assistant Chief Minister) and Hugh Raymond (Assistant Economic Development Minister) have also all lost their jobs.
Meanwhile, Housing Minister Russell Labey has lost his seat, as has the Social Security Minister Judy Martin.
In the round, it suggests voters aren't happy with the record of the island's most recent government.
Progress Party leader Steve Pallett has also failed to get in, as have sitting Deputies Trevor Pointon, Jeremy Macon and Kevin Pamplin.
And don't forget quite a few members of the most recent States Assembly chose not to stand at all.
Overall, the next chamber is going to look fairly different with 21 new members.
