Jersey Airport disappointed over cancelled flights

Jersey Airport
Bosses at Jersey Airport said they would give as much notice as possible to people if their flight was cancelled

Jersey Airport has said it was disappointed that flights to and from London have been cancelled in the last few weeks.

It said it would find out soon whether more services would be called off.

Airlines in Britain are struggling to find enough workers at the moment and face further disruption after aviation workers across Europe voted to strike.

Jersey Airport's bosses said they would give as much notice as possible about which flights were cancelled.

