Jersey election 2022: Polls open
Polling stations have opened across Jersey for the 2022 general election.
Seats are available for 49 politicians - 37 deputies elected from across nine constituencies and 12 constables with one elected from each parish.
Nineteen polling stations are open across the island until 20:00 BST with counting taking place overnight.
Voters have been urged to take a lateral flow test before heading to the polls following a rise in Covid cases in Jersey.
Dr Ivan Muscat, deputy medical officer of health, previously said: "If you are unwell on election day and cannot make it to your polling station, the advice is to contact your Parish Hall as soon as possible and they will send an official to you to take your vote."
Vote.je offers a constituency finder, which shows islanders which constituency they can vote in, who their candidates are, how many seats are available and which polling station or stations they can use.
