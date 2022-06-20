Murderer Jamie Lee Warn is refused appeal of conviction
A murderer has been refused leave to appeal against his conviction for the third time.
In December, Jamie Lee Warn, 58, was found guilty of killing Zsuzsanna Besenyei, 37, and dumping her body at Stinky Bay in Jersey in May 2018.
Warn was found guilty of murder initially in 2019, then at a retrial in 2020, and at a second retrial in 2021.
The Court of Appeal ruled that there was no sign that any further appeal might be successful.
Ms Besenyei was found dead on Le Pulec beach in St Ouen after Warn discarded her body there.
He faces a minimum of 17 years in prison as part of a life sentence.
