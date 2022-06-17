Jersey school's lack of cool air system 'unacceptable'
- Published
A Jersey head teacher said ongoing issues with its air cooling system were "unacceptable" as warnings over high temperatures were in place.
Sarah Hague said an installation unit was meant to be fitted at States-funded Les Quennevais school in the Easter holidays, but it "was not done".
With record high temperatures of 33C (91F) expected on Friday, temporary air conditioning has now been put in place.
A States spokesperson said it was working to minimise the impact for all.
The school said its air cooling system had not worked since it opened in 2020.
Mrs Hague said the lack of a working air cooling system had been a "disappointing and frustrating situation to manage".
In a letter to parents and students, she said: "We have been told that the installation will now take place during the summer holidays, which does not solve the current conditions we will face on hot days until then.
"It is unacceptable that we are in this position this year yet again, but I am confident we will not have a third year with temperatures this high in parts of the school."
Jersey Met said the temperature on Friday morning was 24C (75F).
A government spokesperson said it had installed 14 temporary air conditioning units to help.
It said: "The majority of the time, all school buildings meet the expected temperature range for students and staff to learn and work comfortably.
"For the short annual periods, such as this week, where temperatures rise above average, we respond accordingly.
"In the case of Les Quennevais, staff are working to minimise the impact on students and staff."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.