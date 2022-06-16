Channel Islands Pride returns with a 70s theme
- Published
Channel Islands Pride is marking 50 years since the first UK Pride in 1972 with a series of 70s-themed events.
Pride kicks off on 3 September in Guernsey and ends on 10 September in Jersey.
Organisers said there was a "serious message about the importance of inclusion" in the Pride event.
A Guernsey-based LGBTQ charity said it also provided a safe environment for islanders to "express their true selves without discrimination".
Ellie Jones from the Liberate charity said: "We've come a long way since the first Pride, so we're getting our Pride fever on and marking our progress with a party.
"However, it's important to remember that there is still more to be done and, while we love the glitter and rainbows, there is a serious message about the importance of inclusion and providing a safe environment for islanders to express their true selves without discrimination."