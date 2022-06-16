Temperature set to reach 33C in Jersey
Temperatures are set to hit 33C (91F) in Jersey on Friday as the hot spell continues.
The Government of Jersey said the high temperature was expected to match Jersey's previous record high for June.
A European heatwave is bringing the hot weather with temperatures in Spain reaching 38C.
The government has issued "sensible precautions" for islanders to follow to protect themselves from the health associated risks with hot weather.
A UV Index of 8 is predicted for Friday. A UV Index of 8-10 is rated by the World Health Organisation as "very high" with "extra protection required".
Steps islanders can follow are:
- Shut windows and shade them to keep rooms as cool as possible
- Stay out of the sun for long periods and avoid the hottest part of the day
- Wear sunscreen and a hat
- Have a cool bath or shower
- Drink plenty of water
- Wear loose, cool clothing
- Do not leave your dog in the car
