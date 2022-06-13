Pre-poll station opens ahead of Jersey elections
- Published
A pre-poll voting station has opened in St Helier a week before the Jersey elections.
Voters from any parish can vote at St Paul's centre between 08:30 and 17:00 BST on Monday 13 to Thursday 16, and until 16:00 on Friday 17 June.
The advance polling has opened for those unable to cast their ballots on election day - Wednesday 22 June 2022.
Islanders who have not registered to vote can still do so on election day at their local polling station.
