Jersey boat show marks 'busy and successful' weekend

Islanders were invited to take part in outdoor activities and visit food and drink stands at the event

More than 30,000 people attended the Jersey boat show's three-day event in June.

The show returned after a two-year break due to the Covid pandemic.

The event was held at the St Helier Marina and Weighbridge Place and hosted food stalls, a "multitude of yachts and watercrafts", an outdoor activity zone and emergency service vehicles.

Harbourmaster Captain Bill Sadler said as the sun came out, "so did the crowds".

He added: "We're overwhelmed by the fantastic response we've had, both by those taking part and those who came along to support the event."

Islanders queued to step foot on a luxury yacht
Skydivers jumped out of a plane and landed in the marina

