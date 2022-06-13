Jersey boat show marks 'busy and successful' weekend
More than 30,000 people attended the Jersey boat show's three-day event in June.
The show returned after a two-year break due to the Covid pandemic.
The event was held at the St Helier Marina and Weighbridge Place and hosted food stalls, a "multitude of yachts and watercrafts", an outdoor activity zone and emergency service vehicles.
Harbourmaster Captain Bill Sadler said as the sun came out, "so did the crowds".
He added: "We're overwhelmed by the fantastic response we've had, both by those taking part and those who came along to support the event."
