Puffins return to breeding sites in Jersey
Puffins have returned to nest in Jersey, two charities have confirmed.
The National Trust Jersey and Birds on the Edge said four pairs of puffins had returned to breeding spots on the north coast, with "at least" one chick born.
Surveys of the sites, located at Plémont and Grève de Lecq, saw puffins taking food to their nests - "a clear indication that the egg has hatched".
The charities said the return suggested the birds were not deterred by the new puffin sculptures or the public.
The sites were restored by the National Trust Jersey, where the nests can be found "in crevices along the cliff-face below the slopes of bracken".
