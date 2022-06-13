Jersey camper van campaigners protest over permit scheme
- Published
Camper van owners in Jersey took part in a protest on Saturday amid frustrations about a permit scheme.
The permit scheme trial was brought in by Jersey States' infrastructure department to manage the number of vehicles parked at Le Port overnight.
It bans overnight stays except for a small number of spaces which will require owners to buy permits.
Van owners said the scheme was "restrictive" and was "designed to fail".
Conditions of the scheme include booking in advance, only arriving from 21:00 BST and leaving by 09:00 BST, parking in one of four designated spaces and only booking one night in every seven.
Paul Hymas, a campaigner for camping reform in Jersey, said the new scheme was "unworkable" and he wanted more engagement with people from the States' infrastructure department.
Mr Hymas said: "I'm hoping that the next minister that takes the seat of infrastructure will see how many people want change, will listen to people, engage with people and have a public meeting."
He added: "I don't feel that anybody's going to be interested in the scheme that's been provided in a bit of a rush. It's unworkable."
A government spokesperson said it was unable to comment on the scheme during the election period.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.