Commonwealth baton arrives in Jersey
The Queen's baton has been welcomed by athletes in Jersey ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
The baton began its global journey in Cyprus in October and has arrived in Jersey from the Falkland Islands.
It will now be taken to Guernsey, the Isle of Man, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.
The baton will then be toured around England before arriving at Birmingham's Aston Hall on 28 July - the day of the games' opening ceremony.
Jersey sport CEO Catriona McAllister said she was excited to see "team Jersey in action".
"We've got a good team going across, it's just such a wonderful opportunity, one of the things I'm most excited about is the young athletes who have been given the opportunity to go," she said.
The baton's tour spans 269 days, spending a maximum of four days in each place it visits.
Vice president of the Commonwealth games Jersey Morag Obarska said the lead up to the event was becoming "very real".
"It's very exciting for it to arrive... It's amazing that we're actually having the games, I know it's had to have a lot of compromises in the process but we are going to Birmingham," she said.
The baton will tour various places around the island on Saturday 11 June, before heading to Guernsey on Sunday.
