Police introduce tool for people to report unsafe areas
An online reporting tool for people to anonymously report places they feel unsafe in is being used in Jersey.
The States of Jersey Police introduced StreetSafe to help collect data to tackle violence against women and young female islanders.
Islanders can report areas they feel unsafe for reasons such as poor street lighting, environmental issues or the behaviour of people in the area.
Superintendent Alison Fossey said data will help the force focus its efforts.
She said: "No one should fear walking the streets and with the data gathered from StreetSafe, we can focus our efforts on those hot spot areas.
"People can share their experiences of feeling unsafe in public places - regardless of whether a crime has taken place.
"We hope the data provided will improve our understanding of any of the concerns shared by our community."
Data collected will be used to improve safety in the Jersey community and identify areas in need of improvement.
