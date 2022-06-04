Jersey International Motoring Festival returns
Jersey International Motoring Festival (JIMF) has returned after a three-year hiatus.
The event hosts the local motoring community to show off classic and vintage motorcycles and cars.
Victoria Avenue was closed on Friday from 18:30 to 22:30 BST to allow more than 100 modern and classic cars to be put through their paces.
Drivers took part in a moonlight sprint, with hundreds of islanders spectating the event.
Islanders also attended static vintage and racer car displays at People's Park on Saturday.
Driver Bob Wood took part in the 440 yard (402m) dash, driving a rare red Ginetta G12 - of which only 28 have ever been made.
"You have to have a lot of courage to keep the pedal down as it's quite light and the engine is the wrong end, I usually have the engine in front of me so that's a bit different," he said.
Islanders also watched cars setting off for the Westmount hill climb and viewed static car displays from 09:00 on Saturday.
The 640m course began by the main show at People's Park, with over 90 motorists giving the steep incline a go.
JIMF's Robert Surcouf said it was "wonderful" to be back.
"We've had our challenges but we're here now, the event is happening... the general public can come along and it's a real family event with a great atmosphere and hopefully lots of people will come down," he said.
The four-day event concludes on Sunday 5 June, with the Mount Bingham climb, viewings for the trial bikes area and active arena demonstrations.
