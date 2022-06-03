Platinum Jubilee: Jersey pageant celebrates Queen

Lee Hopkins
Crowds welcome the pageant which passed through St Helier

Spectators lined the route as a pageant passed through St Helier to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The event included a formal march past by all uniformed organisations in Jersey, including a visiting Royal Navy contingent from HMS Brocklesby.

The march past was reviewed by the Bailiff to mark the Queen's seven decades on the throne.

It was followed by a drive past of vehicles representing the years of the Queen's reign.

Cars large and small took part in the pageant
