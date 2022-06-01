Queen’s Jubilee birthday honours: Bailiff awarded a knighthood
The Bailiff of Jersey, Sir Timothy Le Cocq, has been awarded a knighthood as part of the Queen's Jubilee birthday honours.
He has been honoured for his services to the community as bailiff of the Bailiwick of Jersey.
Sir Le Cocq said he was "absolutely delighted to receive it" and the role was a team effort.
In total seven islanders have been honoured.
Sir Le Cocq said: "Whilst to serve as bailiff is a demanding thing, of course it is, it is also an absolute privilege and I'm enormously grateful to have had that opportunity and in a sense this honour is the icing on the cake.
"Being bailiff requires to a very great extent a team effort, the office relies on the effort and energy of a small number of highly professional, very skilled people, sometimes working under great pressure so I am grateful to them for that and that is part of what this honour is about I think, it's the office itself," he said.
Toni Roberts from Jersey Overseas Aid has been appointed MBE for her work with the charity and the Rotary Club of Jersey.
She said: "I think it's absolutely fantastic, something I wasn't expecting to happen because I've always enjoyed the charitable work that I've done but it's just so wonderful being recognised and everybody's being so nice and kind.
"I'm going to continue to do charitable work and support people where I can... It's just wonderful to be acknowledged."
Vic Tanner-Davy from Liberate has been appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) alongside Michael Van Neste from the Jersey Homes Trust and Jurat Anthony Olsen.
Barbara Bell, a youth worker, and Joan Topley, who promotes Jersey's native language, have been awarded a British Empire Medal.
The recipients and their titles from Jersey include:
- Timothy Le Cocq has been awarded a knighthood for services to the community as bailiff of the Bailiwick of Jersey
- Jurat Anthony Olsen has been appointed MBE for honorary services to the Royal Court and services to the community
- Vic Tanner Davy has been appointed MBE for services to the community through the promotion of diversity and inclusion
- Toni Roberts has been appointed MBE for services to the community through Jersey Overseas Aid and Rotary Club of Jersey
- Michael Van Neste has been appointed MBE for services to the community as chairman of Jersey Homes Trust
- Barbara Ball has been awarded a BEM for services to the community
- Joan Tapley has been awarded a BEM for services to the community through the protection and promotion of Jersey's native language (Jèrriais)
