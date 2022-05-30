Jersey election 2022: Postal voting application deadline looms
- Published
Islanders have until 12:00 BST on Wednesday to apply for postal voting ahead of the Jersey general election on 22 June.
Postal voting is open to people already on the main electoral register.
"This is the first time all islanders, whether on or off-Island, have had the option to vote by post," said Jenny O'Brien, head of digital and public engagement for the government.
Ms O'Brien said: "We encourage all those who registered to vote by 10 May and who may not make it to their polling station on 22 June to take advantage of this opportunity by returning their application form before Wednesday."
After receiving the ballot paper in the post, people must return this in a sealed envelope to the Judicial Greffe no later than 12:00 on Wednesday 22 June in order for their vote to be included in the count.
Ms O'Brien said: "We also want to remind islanders who haven't registered that it's not too late to have your say."
People who are not yet registered to vote still have the option to do so on election day at their local polling station. The deadline to join the supplementary register is 12:00 on Wednesday 15 June.
