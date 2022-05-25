Jersey to issue Queen's Platinum Jubilee stamp
- Published
A £10 commemorative stamp featuring a portrait of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be issued in celebration of her Platinum Jubilee.
Jersey Post said it would be released on 1 June, in time for the bank holiday celebrations.
The stamp features a photograph taken by Dorothy Wilding in 1952, the year of Her Majesty's accession.
In February, the Royal Mail released eight stamps celebrating the Queen's dedication to service.
Steve Haskins, creative director at Bristol-based design agency, So Design, which made the £10 stamp, said it was printed with several "special ink effects", including using an iridescent ink which "gives Her Majesty's dress, crown and necklace a subtle sparkle".
He said: "These unique portraits encapsulate the style and elegance of the period and provide a real celebratory image.
"We created classic typography, regal flourishes and intricate embroidery detail from the Queen's Coronation gown to embellish the portrait."
The Queen can be seen wearing the George IV State Diadem which she also wore to her Coronation in 1953.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.