Cultural map's stories 'showcase Jersey diversity'
An interactive digital map has been created to share stories of different people's backgrounds who are working across Jersey.
The webpage aimed to show how diverse the island's workforce was and how important that was to the future of the island, the government said.
It has been put together by the Jersey Employer Group, which said it hoped to add more stories.
Included so far are stories from Madagascar, Israel and South Africa.
The Jersey Cultural Diversity Map was launched in celebration of the United Nation's World Day for Cultural Diversity and Dialogue on 21 May.
Islanders over the age of 18 are encouraged to share their cultural stories - anonymously - by competing a short e-form.
Stories shared so far include tales of Madagascar's Independence Day celebrations, Columbia's Little Candles Day, where each household lights lanterns; and Ugandan culture and traditional cuisine.
The map would be refreshed regularly and would be live until May 2023, organisers said.
A government spokesperson said one aim was "to showcase why diversity and inclusion is important to employers, employees and to the island's future".
