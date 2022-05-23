Jersey Fire and Rescue Service fire safety checks expand
Fire safety officers have been trained to spot both physical and mental health risks to vulnerable people when doing standard home fire safety checks.
Staff performing checks in Jersey will look out for additional concerns such as trip hazards, heating problems and isolation.
The aim is to reduce emergency service call-outs and hospital visits, Jersey Fire and Rescue Service (JFRS) said.
The service has teamed up with a range of agencies.
The British Red Cross, Eye Can and the hospital's cardiology department are all involved in the initiative, called Safe & Well.
JFRS said if officers see anything of concern, they can either provide some advice immediately, or refer people to one of the partner agencies for help.
Fire Officer Mark Bailey-Walker said: "We're delighted to be expanding our current home fire safety check service to include a wider safety assessment, particularly for the more vulnerable members of our community, such as the elderly and sight impaired.
"The aim is to provide a person-centred safety visit that focuses on the individuals' needs".
The service said it was hoped that more partners will join the initiative in the future.
Home fire safety visits are free and can be booked by emailing firesafety@gov.je.
