High Commissioner of Antigua and Barbuda visits Jersey
- Published
Antigua and Barbuda's high commissioner to the UK will visit venues that have hired Caribbean workers in Jersey.
The Government of Jersey formed a three year partnership with the nation in March to fill catering jobs.
Her Excellency Karen-Mae Hill, who is on a three-day visit, will meet some of the 48 people who have already begun working in the island.
The Jersey Hospitality Association chief executive Claire Boscq said recruitment had been successful.
"The agreement means that we will have dedicated professionals to help our businesses recover from two years of disruption caused by the pandemic," she said.
"That relationship has blossomed, and I am so pleased to see how well those that are here already have settled into their new roles."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.