Jersey elections: Independent observers to oversee vote
- Published
An independent electoral observation mission will be carried out for the 2022 Jersey elections.
The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) British Islands and Mediterranean Region will observe the "significant amendments" to Jersey's electoral system.
A total of nine Commonwealth observers will visit Jersey from 13 to 24 June.
It observed the elections in 2018, finding the system "complicated and cumbersome".
It gave 18 recommendations for the island to improve its democratic processes for the future.
In response, Jersey states members voted to change the electoral system, removing senator roles and replacing them with more deputies.
Districts were merged, reducing the island's 17 voting to districts to nine, in order to "balance the difference in population size".
