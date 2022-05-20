Jersey house sales fall as prices continue to rise

The average property is now worth 16% more than a year ago

The number of properties changing hands in Jersey has slowed down over the past three months according to a report.

But some house prices are still going up says Statistics Jersey.

The first three months of 2022 saw a 31% drop in the number of transactions compared with the three months before Christmas.

Prices for two bedroom flats and three bedroom homes have gone up and the average property price is 16% more than a year ago.

