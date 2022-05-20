Jersey house sales fall as prices continue to rise
The number of properties changing hands in Jersey has slowed down over the past three months according to a report.
The first three months of 2022 saw a 31% drop in the number of transactions compared with the three months before Christmas.
Prices for two bedroom flats and three bedroom homes have gone up and the average property price is 16% more than a year ago.
