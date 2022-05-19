Jersey delicacies celebrated on new stamps

Jersey Post
Artist Ian Rolls, known for his watercolours of Jersey, said being asked to create the images was a massive honour

Jersey foods including potatoes, cider and cream are to be featured on a new set of stamps.

The series of six stamps from Jersey Post celebrates local food and drink including Jersey Royals, cider and baked snacks Jersey Wonders.

Artist Ian Rolls, known for his watercolours of Jersey, said being asked to create the images was "a massive honour".

The stamps will be released on 24 May said Jersey Post.

