Data breach report published for Jersey
An annual report focusing on data protection and security in Jersey has been published.
The Jersey Office of the Information Commissioner controls how data is used in the island to make sure personal information is safe.
The report said in 2021 it dealt with 90 complaints, 26 of which were about public sector bodies and 14 about financial organisations.
There were more than 200 self-reported data breaches investigated.
The report found the highest complaint was personal information being shared when "it shouldn't have been".
Chair of the Jersey data protection authority Jacob Kohnstamm said in the report it was important to recognise data protection as a "fundamental human right".
He said: "Our authority works a lot with businesses to ensure they have the appropriate policies, procedures and technical and organisational measures in place to protect the personal data they hold about their customers.
"However, it is our intention to focus more on citizens to provide them with the necessary tools and education to better protect their own personal data."
