Commonwealth Games baton to tour Channel Islands
The Commonwealth Games baton will tour Jersey and Guernsey in June, officials have confirmed.
The route the Queen's Baton Relay around England and the rest of United Kingdom has been revealed ahead of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
It will travel to 180 cities, towns and villages across the UK, before finishing its route at the opening ceremony in Birmingham in July.
The baton will arrive in the Channel Islands after the Queen's Jubilee.
Paul du Feu, from the Commonwealth Games Association, said it would stop at various places around the islands for all to see.
He said: "Local sports will be there, but we really are saying to people ... come along and be part of the baton relay, be part of the day.
"Our hope is that we'll get out there to as many people who are interested as possible."
