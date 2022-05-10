Independent board gives care model nine recommendations
The first report from an independent oversight board of the Jersey care model programme has been published.
The Jersey care model focuses on renovating primary care in the island.
It found the programme team was six months "behind the original schedule" with its care pathways project but had made "good progress" in other sectors.
The government director of improvement and innovation for health and community services said Covid had had an impact on its progress.
The board found the team "underestimated the impact" of working with third parties and other parts of the government, leading to "procurement and recruitment delays".
The team was found to be "only 66% resourced" and did not yet have the "capacity or experience" to address all recommendations from the board's report.
The delays led to the programme team underspending by £1.5m out of its £6.6m budget for 2021.
Project governance needed to be "more rigorous and consistent" to make sure all projects met a "defined set of standards", the report stated.
Dr Anuschka Muller, director of improvement and innovation, said: "The Covid-19 pandemic had an impact across government departments which, in turn, had a direct impact on the procurement process for some projects under the Jersey care model programme.
"The independent oversight board has noted that the care pathways project is behind schedule. This project is one of currently three projects which form the Jersey Care Model programme.
"In the future we will plan for additional buffer-time so we can ensure that all views are included within an appropriate time frame."
The board found the programme governance was "well defined" and operational, making nine recommendations overall to address "a number of remedial actions that need to be taken to address some issues raised".
