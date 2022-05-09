Jersey's Liberation Day celebrations return to the streets
Liberation Day is being celebrated in the streets of Jersey after two years of virtual celebrations.
The marking of the 77th anniversary of the end of German Occupation during World War Two has no Covid-19 restrictions in place.
Gatherings have been taking place at Liberation Square and Weighbridge Place.
The Earl and Countess of Wessex are in Jersey to mark the event, which saw a street party start at 09:30 BST.
Music, dancing and local food stalls have also been part of the celebrations, with an estimated 1,600 people in Liberation Square alone.
Bailiff Timothy Le Cocq celebrated islanders being able to come together without coronavirus restrictions, and also reflected on how it was important to think of the people of Ukraine.
He also paid tribute to St Saviour Constable Sadie Le Sueur-Rennard, who died in April, saying her singing Beautiful Jersey in English and Jèrriais was one of the central points of Liberation Day celebrations.
The Earl of Wessex delivered a Liberation Day message from Her Majesty the Queen, saying she sent her "warmest greetings".
She also said how the day meant people were "reminded of the courage and sacrifice of those who remained, those who were deported or evacuated, ad those who served in the armed forces".
As well as speaking at the Liberation Square gathering, the Earl of Wessex also unveiled a special battery of guns honouring the life and work of his father, the Duke of Edinburgh.
Today HRH the Earl of Wessex has unveiled a special battery of guns which will honour the life and work of HRH the Duke of Edinburgh. Germinating out of a discussion between myself and the Bailiff some months ago I’m very grateful to all those who have made this project happen pic.twitter.com/MPzmfwqa4q— John Le Fondre (@John_Le_Fondre) May 9, 2022