Jersey football tournament raises money for Ukraine

The trophy was won by the ROK group team

A five-a-side football tournament has raised £9,500 for charity.

Saturday's "Kick on for Ukraine" event on Jersey raised money for the British Red Cross Ukraine appeal.

Twenty teams representing different workplaces from across the island played at Les Quennevais School.

Organiser Tom Stead said: "We were discussing how we could help and we thought what better way than getting the community together and organising the tournament."

Twenty teams took part, representing businesses and companies across Jersey

He added: "The money raised will be invaluable to those people whose lives have been devastated by the war, something which we are so lucky not to have to experienced ourselves. A great day was had by all".

