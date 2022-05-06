Rickie Tregaskis found guilty of 1990 murder of Barbara Griffin
A man has been found guilty of murder and attempted murder 32 years after the offences were committed.
Rickie Tregaskis, 53, was found guilty of the murder of Barbara Griffin and the attempted murder of Emma Anton in Jersey in 1990.
He was found not guilty of the crimes in 1991, but was tried again in 2022 after new evidence emerged.
The jury at the Royal Court reached a majority verdict, with Tregaskis to be sentenced next month.
It is the first case of its kind since Jersey changed the law to allow a retrial after acquittal in line with the UK.
Outside the court Cheryl Lowe, the daughter of Mrs Griffin, said her mother could now "rest in peace".
She said: "We've waited 30 years for this, 32 years almost. It means everything, my mother can now rest in peace, we've waited all this time and now everybody knows who murdered my mother."
