Police release stills of flame-throwing suspects in Jersey
- Published
Police have released CCTV images of two suspects seen throwing flaming glass bottles into a parish hall car park.
The incident happened on Monday between 21:05 and 21:10 GMT at St Saviour's Parish Hall in Jersey.
No one was harmed or injured, but damage was caused to a parish vehicle.
Police are appealing for witnesses who might have seen anything, including several cars that were seen to drive past at the time, to come forward with information.
