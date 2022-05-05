Jersey public give views in assisted dying report
- Published
Islanders have expressed their "hopes, thoughts and concerns" on the topic of assisted dying in Jersey in the first public engagement report.
The government in Jersey became the first in the British Isles to approve the principle of legalising assisted dying in November 2021.
Interviews were carried out in March and April with more public consultations due in the summer.
Proposals from the report will be given to the States Assembly later in 2022.
The report found participants focused on the "wider ethical and moral issues", the implications of providing an assisted dying service in the island and personal accounts on the topic of death and assisted dying.
If approved by the States Assembly, legislation could be debated in spring 2023, with a minimum 18-month implementation period before the law comes into effect.
The earliest date for assisted dying to become available in Jersey is therefore late 2024 or early 2025.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.