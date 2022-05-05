Jersey's Covid test and trace at times 'could not meet demand'
Jersey's test and trace programme could not meet at times in the pandemic, the government watchdog has found.
The Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG), Lynn Pamment, said the delivery of the vaccination programme had been "effective overall", but at times test and trace had "not kept pace with the pandemic".
She also found "to some extent" test and trace had controlled the spread.
The government's director of public health said it welcomed the findings.
Both the programmes have been "key tools" as part of the government's pandemic strategy, the report said.
By the end of 2021, a total of £61.9m was spent on the test and trace programme.
Despite to "some extent" controlling the spread of the virus, the report said it was "not possible however to conclude by what amount the rate of increase was minimised and whether that minimisation of infections represented value for money".
The provision of free vaccines by the UK Government resulted in significant savings, the report said, with the savings considered to be more than £3.5m in 2021.
Ms Pamment said: "The Government of Jersey moved at pace to establish a large scale island-wide test and trace programme in the spring of 2020.
"The programme established was extensive. Over the course of 2021, however, there have been times when the programme has not kept pace with the pandemic.
"The Government of Jersey performed well to deliver an effective vaccination programme under very tight time constraints.
"The delivery of the vaccination programme in Jersey has, in overall terms, been effective."
The director of public health, Prof Peter Bradley, said the government would learn from the findings.
He said: "I am pleased that the C&AG recognises the pace at which the programmes have evolved as a result of the unpredictable nature of COVID-19, and how Jersey has performed well in comparison to other jurisdictions.
"The publication also provides us with an opportunity to recognise the skills, dedication, and hard work of all the staff working in the test and trace and vaccination programmes."
