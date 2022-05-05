Jersey language policy for government schools and colleges to launch
- Published
The first language policy for all government schools and colleges in Jersey will launch later.
It is part of a major reform of Jersey's education system, the States said.
Children and Education Minister, Deputy Scott Wickenden, said the policy would "help schools and teachers understand and support language learning".
He said the policy marks a "very exciting" and "significant" start to the Education Reform Programme.
"Speaking different languages and recognising cultural heritages will not only improve the wellbeing of our multilingual learners, but it also means that all pupils benefit from an increased awareness of diversity," he added.
Sixty-two different languages are spoken in schools across the island, with Portuguese, Polish and Romanian the three most spoken languages by multilingual pupils in Jersey.
The government said the policy would "provide a consistent framework for educators" so students could "reach their full potential".
Languages 'should be celebrated'
Deputy Inna Gardiner, who liaises with and supports communities that have English as an additional language, said: "We need to create a system that recognises first languages and gives students a choice of alternative languages to study at school."
She said the policy "is where we will create this pathway".
Sam Losh, language adviser for Jersey, said: "Languages in all their forms should be celebrated and used, not hidden away, forbidden and forgotten.
"This new language policy brings us one step closer to a more inclusive society where everyone feels they belong."
The Education Reform Programme was established following an independent funding review in 2019, which led to millions of pounds of additional funding approved for the education system in the Government Plan, the States said.
A total of £500,000 was allocated to improve support for multilingual learners, it added.
The policy launch will be held later at the Radisson Hotel, where more than 100 students will come together to perform and celebrate language.
