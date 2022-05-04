Government of Jersey launches heritage strategy

The strategy uses a broad definition of heritage that includes the natural as well as cultural environment

A plan to encourage islanders to engage with Jersey's history and heritage has been released.

Deputy Kristen Morel, responsible for heritage, said the strategy was "so important" because 1% of all annual government spending now goes towards arts, heritage and culture.

He said the strategy would provide a "roadmap" for this funding.

The plan was created by a new Heritage Advisory Board made up of the island's largest heritage organisations.

Deputy Morel added that the strategy "sets longer-term measurable goals and shorter-term programmes" to promote Jersey's heritage, as well as providing a current review of the sector.

The report highlights La Hougue Bie as one of the 10 oldest buildings in the world and one of the largest and best preserved Neolithic passage graves in Europe

The strategy outlined that the government has legal and policy responsibilities to protect the island's heritage.

It also estimated the sector contributes at least £61m to Jersey's economy and said digital engagement with heritage increased by 25% in 2020.

The strategy's long-term vision has adopted the Heritage Cycle model that encourages people to understand, value, care for and enjoy their historic surroundings, a model used in England for over a decade.

The Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture, Senator Lyndon Farnham, said: "The publication of the Heritage Strategy is the culmination of a great deal of work by people from across several organisations.

"We should all celebrate their role in ensuring that Jersey's heritage remains a core part of island life both now and in the future."

