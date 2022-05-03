Funeral of Jersey politician Sadie Le Sueur-Rennard held
The funeral of Sadie Le Sueur-Rennard has been held in Jersey.
Ms Le Sueur-Rennard, who had been the Constable of St Saviour since 2011, died in April aged 76.
She was described as an "adored mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister who will be remembered always by her loving family".
The constable was known for her strong presence in the parish, working alongside parishioners for many local celebrations.
Paying tribute St Saviour Deputy Jess Perchard said the parish had "lost its mother", describing her as "a stalwart of Jersey life, always putting her parishioners front and centre of her political thinking".
Some Jersey flags have been flown at half-mast until sunset on the day of the funeral.
The service was held at the Parish Church of St Saviour.
