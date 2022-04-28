Jersey to remove tax from period products
Jersey is to remove the 5% rate of GST - referred to as "the tampon tax" - on sanitary products.
Jersey was the only place left in the British Isles to charge tax on products used for periods.
The government voted 26 for and 16 against the new legislation in a States sitting this week.
Senator Kristina Moore, who put forward the proposition, said the change would make "a large difference to many women in our community".
'It is immoral'
She said: "It is, I'm told, only a matter of pennies for some people, the difference that this will make, but of course small actions sometimes have larger meanings.
"I believe strongly that it is an important acknowledgement of the inherent unfairness that is a gendered fact of life and therefore I do think that... this move would make a large difference to many women in our community."
Constable Karen Shenton-Stone, who was in favour of the motion, said if periods affected all genders "sanitary products would have been free for years".
She added: "I would suggest that if male States Members menstruated... this proposition would have passed as soon as GST was introduced."
Deputy Mary Le Hegarat said the tax was "a discrimination against women", while senator Sam Mezec said it was "immoral that we tax some of these basics".
The Treasury Minister unsuccessfully called for a review of the implications of removing GST on period products earlier in the States sitting.
Deputy Susie Pinel said: "I do not believe there is enough evidence at present to agree to exempt... all period products from GST.
"Where GST is concerned this assembly has long upheld the principles that the rate should be low at 5%, broad, with very few exempt zero-rated goods, so keeping the tax simple for businesses and government to administer."
Jersey law will need to be updated before GST can be removed from period products.
It is not clear when the change will come into effect.
