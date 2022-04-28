Jersey becomes home to UK's first 'sensory inclusive' zoo
- Published
Jersey Zoo has become the first of its kind in the UK and Europe to be certified as "sensory inclusive".
This status means it will be able to support visitors who might be overwhelmed by the zoo environment.
KultureCity, a non-profit organisation promoting sensory accessibility, worked with Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust to provide the accreditation.
Director of Zoo Operations Graeme Dick said he was "really excited" to launch the initiative.
"At the zoo our aim is to not only care for our animals and save species from extinction but to connect people with nature and that's really important for us at all levels in our community," he said.
Sensory needs - when the brain has trouble responding to information that comes through the senses - are often experienced by people with autism, dementia, PTSD and other similar conditions, KultureCity explained.
'Everyone.. is included'
The certification process for Jersey Zoo involved training for staff on how to recognise guests with sensory needs and help those experiencing a sensory overload.
It also included provision of equipment for guests who may feel overstimulated while at the zoo.
An app has been made available to preview the sensory features on offer at Jersey Zoo.
Executive Director of KultureCity Uma Srivastava said: "Our communities are what shapes our lives and to know that Jersey Zoo is willing to go the extra mile to ensure that everyone, no matter their ability, is included in their community is amazing."