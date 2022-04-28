US student exchange programme introduced
A student exchange programme between the US and Jersey is to be started.
Year 13 students from Hautlieu School will have the opportunity to study for one month at the Oregon International School in Baker City, Oregon.
The first placements will take place at the start of the new school year in September 2022.
Minister for Children and Education Deputy Scott Wickenden said it was an "exciting opportunity" for Jersey students.
He said: "This new partnership is a big step in making sure our young people have the opportunity to experience new and exciting challenges in a wonderful location.
"We look forward to welcoming the students from Oregon when they arrive here in Jersey in September."
Representatives for the government of Jersey, Hautlieu School and the Superintendent of Oregon International School signed a memorandum of understanding to create the exchange programme this week.
Financial support will be provided to make the opportunity accessible to all students, who will be accompanied by teachers to the USA.
Oregon Superintendent Mark Witty said he looked forward to "all the opportunities" the programme would provide.
"These relationships support an education of excellence for the future generation, with wide-reaching benefits we are excited to watch unfold," he said.
