Mandatory Covid isolation in Jersey to end
Islanders who test positive for Covid will no longer have to isolate by law from Friday, the government has confirmed.
However, the guidance remains that people who test positive should isolate away from others to prevent spreading the infection.
The advice is in line with other jurisdictions.
Chief Minister Senator John Le Fondré said he encouraged islanders to "continue following the guidance".
'Good position'
He said: "It is important to recognise that we are not post-Covid-19, we are post-emergency... I therefore strongly urge islanders to continue following the guidance so that we can all enjoy an uninterrupted summer.
"The good position we now find ourselves in, is in large part thanks to our vaccination coverage and I want to thank all those who have taken up all of their jabs, not only protecting themselves but also our wider community."
Public Health guidance continues to recommend islanders to:
- Isolate and book a PCR test if they have a positive Lateral Flow Test (LFT).
- Isolate and book a PCR test if experiencing any Covid-19 symptoms.
- Isolate following a positive PCR test.
The States said after a positive PCR test, islanders should plan to isolate for up to 10 days.
"Starting on day five of isolation, two negative LFTs in a row 24 hours apart is a good sign that it's OK to return to normal activity, as long as the person does not have a temperature and feels well enough.
"After 10 days isolating, individuals should return to normal activity even if their LFT is still positive as long as they do not have a temperature and feel well enough.
"This guidance applies irrespective of vaccination status," it said.
'Isolate, test and vaccinate'
Daily publication of Covid statistics in Jersey will also change from daily to weekly updates.
The Scientific and Technical Advisory Cell (STAC), which gave the government scientific and technical advice, will be discontinued.
Mr Le Fondré said its advice had been "integral to the decisions" made and "the response we have marshalled as an island".
Deputy Medical Officer for Health, Dr Ivan Muscat, said: "Over the past two years, islanders have protected themselves and one another by following the Public Health guidance and adhering to the legal requirements.
"Islanders should continue doing what they have already been doing by following the guidance to isolate, test, and vaccinate."
