Fishing no longer allowed in Jersey's Portelet Bay
- Published
Fishing will no longer be permitted in a Jersey harbour after a vote to create a "no-take zone".
The zone aims to give marine life in Portelet Bay better protection and will also be used as a natural laboratory.
The regulations will come into force from 2 May making it an offence to remove any marine species or use a fishing boat in the zone.
It will be monitored for an initial five-year period to assess its benefits to fisheries and biodiversity.
Assistant minister for the environment, Deputy Gregory Guida, said: "Moving forward, any fishing or taking of marine animals or seaweed will be an offence and we'll certainly be policing this to ensure the project is a success.
"I would like to thank States members for their support of this move."
