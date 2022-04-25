Minute's silence held for Jersey politician Sadie Le Sueur-Rennard
A minute's silence was held in memory of a Jersey politician after her death in April.
Connétable Sadie Le Sueur-Rennard passed away on 8 April at Jersey's General Hospital aged 76.
The silent tribute to the St Saviour politician's memory was paid at Jersey's States Assembly on Monday.
Bailiff Timothy Le Cocq said Ms Sueur-Rennard was "extremely passionate about her parish, its people and the island".
Her funeral is due to be held on 3 May at St Saviour's Parish Church.
