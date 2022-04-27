Jersey police watchdog 'not adequately resourced' says report
A report says the body which oversees the States of Jersey Police (SOJP) needs more support to do its job.
The auditor general found Jersey Police Authority was not "adequately resourced".
The report said 10 of 14 recommendations had been "fully or partially implemented" since a 2018 review.
The States said the "remaining few" were "under progression" and additional funding would also help.
The report said the enhanced role of the police authority, which focuses on improving SOJP, was still in its "early stages".
It noted facilities had not been available to the authority to develop plans, set targets, analyse budgets and hold SOJP to account.
Amendments to the States of Jersey Police Force Law 2012 were adopted by the States Assembly in May 2021.
The amended law requires the Jersey home affairs minister to set policies and key aims for SOJP, with the police authority required to produce annual and four-year policing plans.
The auditor general said the authority relied on one person for all the work required by the law.
Lynn Pamment, Comptroller and Auditor General, said: "The police authority is not yet adequately resourced and supported in a way that enables it to undertake its functions.
"There should be a further assessment in due course as to whether the planned additional resources will enable the police authority to undertake all its functions effectively."
A government spokesperson said it was grateful for the "comprehensive report and findings" into the governance arrangements.
They said: "The majority of the recommendations have already been implemented following the previous 2018 report, with the remaining few under progression.
"The additional funding this year for the Jersey Police Authority from the Government Plan will continue to enhance resources to allow for further development, and key priority areas to be built upon, such as target setting, budget analysis and accountability processes."
