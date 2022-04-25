Shared radiotherapy treatment for Jersey and Guernsey suggested
- Published
A new report suggests Jersey and Guernsey could share the use of a radiotherapy machine based in Jersey.
A Government of Jersey health report sets out a number of options for the future of radiotherapy treatment.
It found even though the demand for treatment would rise by 50% by 2043, an on-island facility would be more than 40% underused.
The health minister said a single machine would have the capacity to treat patients from both islands.
'Demand will increase'
Deputy Richard Renouf said: "Even if all Guernsey and private patient demand were added to Jersey's demand, it would still not exceed total capacity within the next 20 years but would result in approximately 85% utilisation.
"The report suggests that radiotherapy demand is increasing due to an ageing and growing population and suggests that demand will increase."
Channel island patients who need radiotherapy currently travel to the UK for treatment.
In 2019, 221 Jersey patients received more than 3,000 radiotherapy sessions.
The report said 20% of demand would "remain to be treated UK specialist centres" due to the specialist equipment required.
Mr Renouf said facilitating a radiotherapy facility would allow patients to be closer to family members during "what can be a lonely and anxious time".
"Treatment in the UK usually involves between 20 and 30 overnight stays but sometimes it can be as long as 45 nights, we know that some patients choose not to undergo treatment because of the difficulties of travel and the strain of separation from their families," he said.
Mr Renouf said the decision would rest with the island's next health minister, with any on-island option not "realistically" being available until 2027.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.