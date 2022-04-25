Limited progress made by Jersey mental health services
- Published
A report found the Covid pandemic slowed the progress of improving Jersey's mental health services.
The health scrutiny panel published its findings from its follow-up review to its 2019 assessment of the services.
It said the pandemic affected waiting times for appointments and delayed the replacement mental health strategy.
The panel made 27 recommendations for change to reflect "the importance of governance, transparency, and clear lines of accountability".
Deputy Mary Le Hegarat, chair of the health and social security panel, said the panel acknowledged the island's mental health services had "faced significant challenges" during the pandemic.
"Our follow-up review has given us the opportunity to reflect on what progress has been made against the recommendations outlined in our 2019 review of such services," she said.
The panel said the pandemic helped raise awareness of mental health and wellbeing amongst islanders, but led to the "lack of focus" on serious mental illnesses.
Ms Le Hegarat said the panel found several factors were "beyond the remit of mental health services alone", such as recruitment issues.
"This review has also drawn attention to the way in which long-standing issues, such as the recruitment and retention of skilled staff and the high cost of living in Jersey, need to be addressed through a joined-up approach across government departments," she said.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.